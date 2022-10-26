MTBPS: Godongwana expected to factor in Ramaphosa’s plan on state capture
Ramaphosa during his address to the nation over the weekend said the Investigating Directorate will become a permanent feature at the National Prosecuting Authority.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have to factor in President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to respond to the state capture commission as he delivers his mid-term budget review on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa during his address to the nation over the weekend said the Investigating Directorate will become a permanent feature at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
His plans, which spoke of a full-scale overhaul of corruption-fighting institutions, also included setting right the State Security Agency which has made intelligence services vulnerable.
While money recovered from corrupt activities linked to state capture is good news, it's not enough to help the state meet its growing obligations.
Godongwana will have to carefully navigate a tightrope between ailing state-owned entities and also the need to bolster agencies tasked with fighting graft.
ALSO READ:
This may see the minister spending less on other services in order to respond to these two issues along with more critical demands before the state.
Godongwana’s mid-term budget also comes as the South African Reserve Bank calls on the government to pay attention to South Africa’s debt dynamics.
Rating agencies are also likely to keep a close eye on what comes out of the National Treasury on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, civil rights protesters outside the gates of Parliament are demanding better quality lives for the country's citizens.
Top on their list of grievances is unemployment, the implementation of a basic income grant and proper service delivery.
#MTBPS2022 Civil rights groups are gathering outside the gates of Parliament ahead of Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, delivering his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement this afternoon. KB pic.twitter.com/m8oa44T6IxEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2022
Around 70 activists from the Movement for Public Health, Amadoda Agqotho an anti-gender-based violence and femicide group and the Movement for Change and Social Justice were present at the gathering.
Secretary of the Back2Work Campaign Reginald Mapenpeni said that in light of the struggling living conditions of many South Africans, the government’s urgent intervention was needed.
“We support the issue of a minimum wage because the wages that people are earning today are poverty wages. They are living from hand to mouth.”
Addressing demonstrators, Anti-Austerity Forum organiser Madoda Cuphe emphasised why the government should implement a basic income grant while lawmakers are introducing policies geared at creating more jobs.
A 64-year-old pensioner from Langa said she was not coping financially, as her monthly expenses by far, outran her monthly government pension.
Issues regarding proper housing and service delivery are also among the grievances the demonstrators want the government to address.
The civil rights groups represent several communities including Langa, Khayelitsha, Vrygrond and Heideveld.
WE WON’T BOW DOWN TO GOVT PRESSURE - UNIONS
Unions say they won’t bow down to pressure from the government to accept the 3% wage offer following an ultimatum to the public sector.
Acting minister for public service and administration Thulas Nxesi gave public service unions a few hours to take the government up on its offer before National Treasury delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.
The draft resolution includes a 3% pensionable increase, a R1,000 non-pensionable cash allowance, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.
The unions want Treasury to make provision for double-digit wage increases but the government said there was no room for that demand in the fiscal framework.
The government is adamant it will not exceed its offer, putting pressure on the unions to accept the draft resolution before the mid-term budget or face the imposed offer of 3%.