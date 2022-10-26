MTBPS: Godongwana expected to factor in Ramaphosa’s plan on state capture

Ramaphosa during his address to the nation over the weekend said the Investigating Directorate will become a permanent feature at the National Prosecuting Authority.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have to factor in President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to respond to the state capture commission as he delivers his mid-term budget review on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa during his address to the nation over the weekend said the Investigating Directorate will become a permanent feature at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

His plans, which spoke of a full-scale overhaul of corruption-fighting institutions, also included setting right the State Security Agency which has made intelligence services vulnerable.

While money recovered from corrupt activities linked to state capture is good news, it's not enough to help the state meet its growing obligations.

Godongwana will have to carefully navigate a tightrope between ailing state-owned entities and also the need to bolster agencies tasked with fighting graft.

ALSO READ:

This may see the minister spending less on other services in order to respond to these two issues along with more critical demands before the state.

Godongwana’s mid-term budget also comes as the South African Reserve Bank calls on the government to pay attention to South Africa’s debt dynamics.

Rating agencies are also likely to keep a close eye on what comes out of the National Treasury on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, civil rights protesters outside the gates of Parliament are demanding better quality lives for the country's citizens.

Top on their list of grievances is unemployment, the implementation of a basic income grant and proper service delivery.