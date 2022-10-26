Mkhwebane mulls legal review of recusal refusals in impeachment inquiry

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will approach the court to review a decision by Parliament’s Section 194 committee, that chairperson Richard Dyantyi continues in his role.

Mkhwebane had asked for Dyantyi to recuse himself, claiming he’s displayed bias during her impeachment inquiry.

He refused, as did Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Kevin Mileham.

Mkhwebane was in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, requesting permission to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal regarding the invalidity of her suspension.

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry is set to resume on Thursday with the testimony of two outstanding witnesses.

But before then, it will have to consider an application by Mkwhebane for a postponement of proceedings.

She says time is needed to go through Dyantyi’s reasons for refusing to recuse himself, and the committee’s acceptance of that decision.

"They rejected our application. We gave them that opportunity, so the courts must decide. There’s that issue of perceived bias. They say they are right, we say we are right, so we need a third person to say no, either we are wrong, they are wrong, or whatever."

Although not at the Public Protector’s request, Mkhwebane says the refusal by evidence leader Nazreen Bawa also not to recuse herself, also needs to be taken into consideration, in terms of the fairness of the process.

Mkhwebane is yet to call any witnesses to testify in her defense at the parliamentary hearing.