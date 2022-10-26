Mid-term budget speech expectations: Eskom, social grants and more

Various expectations ahead of this afternoon's mini-budget include funding for Eskom - to get the parastatal out of the corner it finds itself in, with continued load shedding this year.

These include funding for Eskom to get the parastatal out of the corner it finds itself in - with continued load shedding this year.

Social grants are also expected to be addressed - with calls for permanent relief of social distress grants.

However, Alex Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says we must remember this is the mini-budget.

"It's a policy statement that signals the government's direction as far as economic policy is concerned. The budget is in February, this one is a policy statement but it's also an adjustment budget in-year for the fiscal year 2022/23 which means there aren't foreseen events that take place that would need to be adjusted".

But Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says there are a number of key factors including inflation that need to be considered as the global economy battles.

"Quite simply inflation is rising strongly, maybe we've seen the first slow down in that but that understandably drives higher wage requests and that's what everybody is trying to avoid is the sort of spiral in ever-increasing inflation in particular in South Africa where we've borrowed so much money as a country over the last 10 years".

Minister Enoch Gondongwana is set to begin presenting the mini-budget at the Cape Town city hall at 2pm this afternoon.