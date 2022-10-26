Matric parents: How to support your child throughout exams and beyond

Exams are a stressful period for any learner and student, but it may also be a tough time for parents and guardians who do not have any ideas on how to be supportive and encouraging.

JOHANNESBURG - Matric is a major milestone for any grade 12 learner, but the ultimate test is oftentimes at the end of the year during exam season.

Exams usually come with a lot of sleepless nights spent studying, and a lot of stress.

During this time, support from parents, family and friends is of utmost importance and plays a role in encouraging the learner to be motivated until the end.

Stressed student during matric exams. Image: Unsplashed, @jeshoots

To make it easier for parents and guardians, general manager at the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), Peter Kriel shared tips on how a parent can show their support as well as what not to do.

“Our thoughts are always with the matriculants facing one of the toughest assessment periods they have so far faced, but we should also spare a thought for parents of matrics, who are faced with the anxiety of their children, while also hoping that they perform well enough to set them up to pursue their goals and dreams after school,” said Kriel.

FILE: Grade 12's at Forest Hill high school in Johannesburg anxiously await the start of their first matric exam. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN.

Kriel's tips:

- Pay attention to their physical health and mental wellness.

Ways in which you can pay attention to their physical wellness include reminding them to get enough sleep and to take a break when they have been studying for too long. You should also remind them to stay hydrated and avoid fatigue through exercise so that their studies are not affected.

- Keep a close eye.

To avoid coming off as overbearing, observe the learner from afar. Leave them to their studies and only make your presence known when they start behaving with a cause of concern.

- Seek help if warning signs arise

If it gets overwhelming or you feel like you are failing, seek professional help to guide both you and the learner.

- Stay calm and keep perspective.

Be a pillar of support but try not to stress them too much. Avoid trying to put too much pressure on them as constant worrying about the future can contribute to heightened tensions.

- Have plans for next year.

Do not wait until exams are over to start making plans for next year because it is likely that it might be too late. Sit down with your child and brainstorm together, helping them with choosing what they want to do and where they want to go, and do it together.