'Joburg will never be well-run again': Residents react to Phalatse's return

Phalatse was ousted through a motion of no confidence last month and was replaced by the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dada Morero. On Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court ruled that Phalatse's removal was unlawful and reinstated her as mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents have voiced their feelings on Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse's return to office.

Johannesburg residents seem to have accepted that the coalition government of their city is unstable and will negatively affect service delivery.

"This is beyond politics. This is all about the resources that they're fighting for," a resident said.

One resident said that the ANC's Morero would soon return to the mayoral office.

"For the DA, I guess it's one battle won but they're going to put a motion within a week or two and she's going to be out again."

He said that although Phalatse's reinstatement was a victory for the DA, her return was worsening the instability of the coalition.

"Johannesburg will neve be well-run again because now, if one party is not happy with another, they're just going to bring a motion and vote the other party out."

Phalatse will host her first mayoral commitee meeting on Wednesday after being out of office for almost a month.