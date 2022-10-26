JHB terror attack warning: Govt's silence doesn't mean inaction, says analyst

Questions have been raised about why the news came from the US government and not South Africa’s and local authorities have been slow to comment so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Security expert Ryan Cummings said the South African authorities’ silence on threats of a terror attack on home soil doesn’t necessarily mean nothing's being done.

The US Embassy on Wednesday issued a warning that “terrorists may be planning an attack” in Sandton this coming Saturday.

Questions have been raised about why the news came from the US government and not South Africa’s and local authorities have been slow to comment so far.

So far, we’ve only heard from Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele who said that there’s no evidence to support the information at this stage but that they are looking into the matter.

Cummings said that the two countries have different ways of dealing with such situations.

Ryan Cummings said it’s standard for the US to issue security warnings whenever they receive any form of actionable intelligence suggesting there could be an act of violence affecting its citizens or nationals.

“South Africa doesn’t necessarily have a specific advisory body that issues security messages of this nature… So, I think that’s the first issue to reflect - the fact that South Africa has been coy on this issue does not necessarily mean it's unresponsive to any threats within our borders.”

In fact, he said, over the past few years South Africa has seen the dismantling of several terror plot points adding that this points to the opposite.

He said going forward, though, a collaborative approach will be necessary.

“One would hope in response to what the US has issued today [Wednesday] there’s going to be co-ordination between our security agencies and that of the US so we can respond adequately to any perceived or real terrorism threat against our country at this time.”

In the meantime, the US Embassy has warned its staff to take extra precautions this weekend.