IEJ hopes MTBPS provides for extension of social relief of distress grant

Advocacy groups the Social Policy Initiative, Black Sash and #PayTheGrants also support the IEJ's call for the R350 grant which was introduced in 2020 to financially assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Institute for Economic Justice says it hopes today's medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) will include information on a possible extension for the social relief of distress grant beyond its March 2023 deadline.

The Social Policy Initiative, Black Sash and #PayTheGrants also support the IEJ's call for the R350 grant introduced in 2020 to financially assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior research consultant at the Institute for Economic Justice, Doctor Kelle Howson.

"That it is handled properly to ensure that it reaches all the people who are in need of that assistance and that it is actually progressively expanded, so the value of that grant should be increased over time to above that poverty line. We believe that this is a sustainable basis for introducing a basic income grant."