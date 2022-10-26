Govt gives public service unions deadline on wage offer

The unions have a few hours to take government up on its wage offer before Treasury delivers the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has given public service unions an ultimatum on the long-standing wage dispute.

The unions have a few hours to take government up on its wage offer before Treasury delivers the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Some unions want a 10% wage increase, while government says it won’t exceed its baseline offer of 3%.

Acting Minister for Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi says the draft resolution tabled by government must be adopted by unions before Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement.

The draft resolution includes a 3% pensionable increase, an R1,000 non-pensionable cash gratuity, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

Teacher union Sadtu is the only union considering the offer, while other Cosatu affiliates have flat-out rejected it.

The Public Servants Association also refuses to sign the offer.

If push comes to shove, government can enforce the 3% increase by invoking Section 5 of the Public Service Act.

Nxesi says the impasse must be resolved soon.

“To ensure the public servants are not disadvantaged and to safeguard the fiscal health of our country, the draft agreement has to be implemented before the tabling of the 2022 mid-term budget policy statement.”

The 3% increase looks set to be included in the budget when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana takes to the podium in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

It's unclear how this will bode with unions ahead of conciliation processes set to take place next week.