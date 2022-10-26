Godongwana: Treasury has availed R2bn to rebuild Parly following Jan blaze

Parliament can now expect about R2 billion in funding over the medium term to help with the rebuild.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has responded to pleas from Parliament to allocate funds for its refurbishment following January’s devastating fire.

Parliament can now expect about R2 billion in funding over the medium term to help with the rebuild.

Godongwana tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday afternoon where he detailed government’s spending priorities over the medium term.

Parliament was forced to hold a second sitting at the City Hall following the State of the Nation Address in February this year, after the burning down of its National Assembly chamber.

Members from all parties have called for additional funds to renovate the damaged structures - an endeavour that is expected to take a few years.

ALSO READ:

Godongwana seems to have heard their pleas and has allocated funds for its restoration.

“We are working closely with the presiding officers of Parliament to restore and rebuild our Parliament. Over the medium-term expenditure framework, we have made allowance for approximately R2 billion for rebuilding our Parliament.”

Godongwana said another R118 million will deal with interim relocation costs and to prepare for the rebuilding of Parliament.

Other major spending adjustments included a total allocation of R13 billion, which will include R6.3 billion to be allocated toward disaster relief, especially in response to the April flooding in KZN.