'Godongwana is a pervert,' EFF accuses minister in Parly
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) again fell afoul of house rules in Parliament on Wednesday, as they sought to voice their displeasure with the finance minister.
Holding aloft offensive placards at the start of the sitting at which he tabled the Medium-Term Policy Statement tabled at the City Hall on Wednesday, EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) accused the minister of being a pervert and a sexual delinquent.
These relate to allegations of sexual assault levelled against the finance minister recently.
As soon as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana took to the podium, EFF members were on their feet.
On posters, they accused Godongwana of having gotten away with gender-based violence.
The EFF Deputy President @FloydShivambu at the National Assembly
-In terms of the rules of the National Assembly, MPs are permitted to display placards in protest, In communication of certain messages #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/snoOALgirX
This follows allegations levelled against him by a masseuse.
The speech continued without further incident, as MPs continued to display their posters from their seats.
But later Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula pointed out that while bringing placards into the house was not against the rules, their contents breached the decorum of the house.
“No member may use abusive, offensive, insulting, disrespectful, unbecoming, unparliamentary words or language,” she said.
EFF MP Sinawo Tambo was also reprimanded for having filmed the protest without the authority of the house.
“I order you to delete the photograph and video. I plead your attention to Section 21 of the Powers and Privileges Act.”
Mapisa-Nqakula said she would make a ruling on MPs' refusal to lower the placards at the next house sitting.