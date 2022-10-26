'Godongwana is a pervert,' EFF accuses minister in Parly

Holding aloft offensive placards at the start of the sitting at which he tabled the Medium-Term Policy Statement tabled at the City Hall on Wednesday, EFF MPs accused the minister of being a pervert and a sexual delinquent.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) again fell afoul of house rules in Parliament on Wednesday, as they sought to voice their displeasure with the finance minister.

Holding aloft offensive placards at the start of the sitting at which he tabled the Medium-Term Policy Statement tabled at the City Hall on Wednesday, EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) accused the minister of being a pervert and a sexual delinquent.

These relate to allegations of sexual assault levelled against the finance minister recently.

As soon as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana took to the podium, EFF members were on their feet.

On posters, they accused Godongwana of having gotten away with gender-based violence.