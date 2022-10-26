Godongwana: Govt to implement 3% wage hike to public servants

Godongwana delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday, where he detailed government's spending priorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government will now implement its wage offer of 3% to public servants and enter it onto the payroll.

Godongwana delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday, where he detailed the government's spending priorities.

He said the offer had more benefits.

Godongwana said workers will see an increase, regardless of their latest demands: “This offer will be implemented through the payroll system, and backdated to April 2022.”

Most unions affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Union have been asking for a 10% increase.