Ekurhuleni Mayor Campbell to face motion of no confidence

Less than a year into her role as Executive Mayor or Ekurhuleni Municipality, Tania Campbell is facing a vote of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell will face a motion of no confidence on Wednesday.

The motion was brought by the African National Congress (ANC) caucus in the metro.

It has accused Campbell's administration of destabilising the city.

Campbell was elected to the position through a multi-party coalition, which holds a combined 98 council seats.

For the motion to pass, it will need 113 councillors to vote in favour of it.

The ANC, which has 86 seats, will be counting on either the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or other parties in the multi-party coalition to abandon Campbell for their motion to pass.

Coalition parties have re-affirmed their support for Campbell, while the EFF has publicly stated they plan to abstain from the vote.