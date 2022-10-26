EC court sentences man to 22 years in jail for killing girlfriend

Sivuyile Tshuta entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State, where he admitted to having shot and killed Zandile Ntonga with his licenced firearm while they were travelling in her car.

CAPE TOWN - The Mthatha Regional Court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to 22 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend.

Sivuyile Tshuta entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State, where he admitted to having shot and killed Zandile Ntonga with his licenced firearm while they were travelling in her car.

According to his plea explanation, Tshuta shot Ntonga several times during an argument on the night of 17 September last year.

The court heard the couple was on their way back from a braai where they had been drinking alcohol.

In mitigation, the father of three who is married to another woman, took full responsibility for his actions, claiming liquor played a role in what he claimed to have been a spur-of-the-moment act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Luxolo Tyali: "The NPA has ensured that yet another gender-based violence and femicide perpetrator has been duly punished. the court automatically declared him unfit to possess a firearm in the future."