DA prioritises energy security, wants Eskom privatised in alternative MTBPS

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, detailing government’s spending priorities in the medium term.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has a lengthy list of expectations for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), from cutting food prices to privatising Eskom.

Organisations like the Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) meanwhile have called for an excise duty regime that helps protect jobs and livelihoods in the sector.

The DA presented its alternative medium-term budget policy statement, calling for a greater focus on growth and no more SOE bailouts.

The party said that energy security and power cuts were a priority and called for the privatisation of Eskom.

"The DA’s 2022 alternative MTBPS presents how a DA government will establish a base to accelerate economic growth by reform state-owned enterprises for private investment and relieving the economy of anti-poor policies," said DA finance spokesperson Dion George.

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA), representing the liquor sector, said that Godongwana should provide certainty on whether National Treasury would harmonise the excise duty regime governing the alcohol industry.

Meanwhile, labour federation Cosatu said that workers had a lot riding on this MTBPS and urged government to double the intake of the Presidential Employment Stimulus.