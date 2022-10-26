Case of KZN man accused of killing two women postponed to Nov

Mlungisi Sikhakhane appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court for his bail application on Wednesday and his lawyer asked for a postponement.

DURBAN - A police constable accused of killing two women in KwaZulu Natal will be back in court again in November after the matter was postponed.

This was Sikhakhane's second appearance in the Pinetown Magistrates Court.

He appeared looking calm in a grey jersey, black torn jeans and sneakers.

The police constable appeared in a packed courtroom where both the victims' families were present.

But his bail application could not continue as his lawyer requested more time to consult with witnesses.

The State has indicated that it will oppose bail.