Bodies of 6 women found in Joburg workshop still not identified - NPA

This was revealed outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, following the third appearance of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 22-year-old suspect who was arrested following the gruesome discovery.

JOHANNESBURG - The six women whose bodies were found in central Joburg earlier this month, still haven’t been positively identified.

Mkhwanazi has only been charged with the murder of one of the women who were found so far.

But investigations are continuing.

In the meantime, the authorities are still trying to identify the victims.

They’re believed to be sex workers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane: "There's lots of investigations that are still outstanding, among them the DNA results, so that we are then able to identify the deceased, using DNA that was collected from family members that have reported missing persons. The DNA as extracted from such family members as well as the deceased."

Mkhwanazi is scheduled to return to court next week, to apply for bail.