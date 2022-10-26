Batohi: SA is not going to prosecute itself out of corruption

The prosecution's boss told Parliament that the government should be more proactive to prevent corruption.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, says the country is not going to prosecute itself out of corruption.

A tough-talking Batohi also said that the days of impunity were over and that those suspected of corruption were already “mentally incarcerated” because of the prospects of jail time.

Shamila Batohi and her team on Tuesday briefed the National Assembly’s justice committee about the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s annual report.

She said the tide was turning against corruption but warned that the country could not just rely on prosecuting perpetrators and should rather prevent corruption.

"I’ve said this before. We’re not going to be able to prosecute ourselves out of corruption. It is really important that the preventative steps, that we ensure that there are systems and processes in place that make it very difficult."

Batohi and the NPA also told Parliament that conviction rates were up and that the days of impunity were over.

"The very fact that people now will be wondering about when, not whether, but when the knock on that door will come is an important step in the fight against impunity."

Members of the committee commended the NPA’s annual performance, which showed that convictions in corruption, organised crime and violence had improved.