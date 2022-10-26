Audi to supply engines for Sauber in Formula One

Switzerland-based Sauber - who have just one race win, at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix - in 30 seasons in Formula One were delighted to be the first team in Formula One to be supplied by Audi.

PARIS - German manufacturer Audi will make its entry into Formula One by supplying the engines for Sauber from 2026, they said on Wednesday.

Sauber presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine but they are cutting ties with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023.

They will continue to use the Ferrari engine until the 2026 campaign.

"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG board member responsible for the F1 programme.

"To become Audi's official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility," said Sauber Motorsport CEO and Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

"It's the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula 1."

The engine will be developed at Audi Sport's facility near Ingolstadt.