ANC confident it now has numbers needed to legally oust Phalatse as Joburg mayor

The ANC was dealt a blow on Tuesday when the Johannesburg High Court found that the removal of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse as mayor late last month was unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was now more certain of a victory in the City of Joburg than ever before.

The party was dealt a blow on Tuesday when the Johannesburg High Court found that the removal of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse as mayor late last month was unconstitutional, invalid and unlawful.

In an interview, the party told Eyewitness News that it now had the numbers needed in council to remove Phalatse through legal means.

The DA’s victory in the Johannesburg High Court stemmed from its submission that a programming committee that scheduled last month’s extraordinary council sitting was illegally constituted as it did not meet the quorum threshold.

ANC Johannesburg regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, said that they were confident that Dada Morero would be back in the mayoral office soon.

"The decision does not necessarily change anything in terms of the number that we have that will assist us to still take over the City of Johannesburg," Manganye said.

In the meantime, the DA is not taking the ANC’s challenge lightly.

It said that negotiations with new and old coalition partners were currently on the go amid its bid to retain power in the City of Joburg.