All eyes on MTBPS for Godongwana's plan to address Eskom debt

Eskom's economic growth and the public sector wage bill are just some of the themes he is expected to cover.

JOHANNESBURG - All eyes are on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to present a plan to address Eskom debt in his medium-term policy statement.

Godongwana will deliver the statement from Parliament on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that Eskom is in desperate need of relief from its hefty debt of R400 billion.

While there is mounting pressure for government to absorb some of the debt, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said that there were other options.

"And of course, if we look at alternative solutions, private sector involvement etc, there is one factor that is that Eskom debt does have high yield money being made from investing there as well. The bottom line is that they need to be self-sufficient, self-funding."

So, for the finance minister, it's the battle between keeping South Africa’s debt from ballooning any further and providing Eskom with the much-needed relief to remain afloat.