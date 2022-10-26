161 children stung by swarm of bees at Shoshanguve primary school

It's understood the group of pupils agitated a beehive in a tree in the school's courtyard.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and sixty-one children have been hurt after an attack by a swarm of bees, at a primary school in Soshanguve.

Paramedics said the children suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “It is believed that the swarm of bees turned into a cloud and attacked the pupils. All the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised, they were transported to hospital.”