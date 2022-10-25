Stellenbosch residents remember couple who lost lives in car crash

The bodies of Leila Lees and Maties student Ethan Kirkland were retrieved from an excavated hole in the centre of town on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch residents on Tuesday paid tribute to a couple who lost their lives in a car crash over the weekend.

The bodies of Leila Lees and Maties student Ethan Kirkland were retrieved from an excavated hole in the centre of town on Monday.

Police said a community member spotted the car in the ditch and alerted the authorities.

Their car had crashed through a fence and landed on its roof inside the ditch that's partially covered with water and reeds.