Stellenbosch residents remember couple who lost lives in car crash
The bodies of Leila Lees and Maties student Ethan Kirkland were retrieved from an excavated hole in the centre of town on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch residents on Tuesday paid tribute to a couple who lost their lives in a car crash over the weekend.
Police said a community member spotted the car in the ditch and alerted the authorities.
Their car had crashed through a fence and landed on its roof inside the ditch that's partially covered with water and reeds.
#StellenboschCouple Mourners are flocking to the scene where the bodies of a Stellenbosch couple were discovered yesterday.
Residents, some carrying flowers to put up against the fence, made their way to the accident scene at the corner of Bird and Paul Kruger streets.
A fellow student said she lived in the same residential complex as Kirkland: “It hits very close to home; I drove past this very spot on the night they disappeared without even knowing they were down there. Who knows, if I had maybe seen the car, I could have helped. It’s weighing heavy on my heart.”
Another student who came to pay their respects offered his condolences to the family.
“As a student community, it is very sad to see,” he said.