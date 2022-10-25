SA has culture of violence that is beyond the wildest belief - Nomdo

The Tazne van Wyk murder trial has highlighted just one of many violent attacks on women and children and the Western Cape Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo said the scourge had people living in fear.

CAPE TOWN - For a second day on Tuesday, judgment was handed down in a case involving eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk's murder as well as other crimes against women and children.

The girl disappeared from near her Elsies River home in February 2020, and more than a week later the accused was arrested in the Eastern Cape, before leading police to her body in Worcester.

The man, who's not being named to protect some of his alleged victims, faced 27 charges in total, many relating to crimes of a sexual nature against relatives and minors.

In May, the accused pleaded not guilty on all counts.

“We have a culture of violence in this country that is beyond the wildest belief of everyone who lives this reality. We wonder when it will be our child or turn as women to be violated,” she said.