Public service unions want Treasury to accede to 10% wage hike in MTBPS

Wage talks between the public sector and government collapsed yet again, with the government refusing to give into the union's call for a 10% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions want Treasury to make provision for double-digit wage increases in the medium-term budget on Wednesday.

Unions affiliated to Cosatu made the demand at a media briefing in Braamfontein after declaring a dispute.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will have to walk a tightrope when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town on Wednesday.

This year's medium-term budget will come against the backdrop of several failed negotiations between government and the public service.

Public service unions have high expectations, including for Treasury to concede to their demands for a 10% wage increase in the fiscal framework.

Speaking on behalf of Cosatu's joint mandating committee, which represents the public sector, Simon Hlungwani, said that they were not willing to accept any less.

"We hope our minister has a vision to see our country out of recession and out of the economic woes that we see," Hlungwani said.

The unions will have to contend with Treasury's plans to slash the bloated public service bill by R160 billion between 2020 and 2023, and an additional cut of R143 billion in the 2024 financial year.

The unions also want government to address the employee housing scheme.