PSA plans to embark on industrial action after failed wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Tuesday it was planning to take to the picket lines following failed wage negotiations.

This after the PSA, which is the largest public service union in the country, rejected government's 3% wage increase offer across the board.

The long-standing wage dispute between government and public service workers has seen several threats by unions to disrupt the sector.

The PSA has written to the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council informing them of plans to embark on industrial action.

The union represents more than 235,000 workers in the sector.

A demand for a cash gratuity and calls for an increase, are at the heart of the dispute, with unions accusing government of failing to take into account the high cost of living. The union also cites steep fuel and food prices as well as recent hikes in interest rates, as part of the contributing factors to its demand.

The union has also added its voice to growing concerns about the perks awarded to high-earning government officials, while workers at the coalface of service delivery battle to keep up with the high costs of living.

The PSA joins unions affiliated to Congress of South African Trade Unions who announced plans to down tools earlier this week.

The unions are all set to protest during the course of next week.