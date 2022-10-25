Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had written to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor about his intention to block the ship.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said on Tuesday it will not be stopping a superyacht owned by Russian tycoon Alexei Mordashov from docking in Cape Town on Thursday.

The mayor also stated he does not want Mordashov to be allowed entry to South Africa.

“An enabler of Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against the Ukraine, and who is on his way to Cape Town in his R9 billion luxury yacht. I have asked the minister to block his entry into the country and to block the vessel from docking at one of our ports.”

Hill-Lewis said South Africa had a moral duty to do what it can to protest against an unjust war: “The international community has recognised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of four areas of Ukrainian territory as illegal. Clear evidence exists for war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Mordashov is one of many Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the United States and the European Union.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated South Africa will only comply with sanctions that are adopted by the United Nations.