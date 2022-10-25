Presidency: Mkhwebane’s latest bid to approach SCA, abuse of process

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for permission to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said the public protector's latest legal application in attempts to return to office was an abuse of process.

But the Presidency objected, saying there was no prospect of success.

The Presidency said there’s no ambiguity in a September court order that the invalidity of Mkhwebane’s suspension is subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Court.

This is because it involves the conduct of the president.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay argued that the Constitutional Court has in at least five instances, confirmed this to be the case in similar matters.

She argued that Mkhwebane has never asked for temporary relief.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, argued that The Presidency and the Democratic Alliance were “heartless” for wanting Mkhwebane hands to be tied in the interim.

The Democratic Alliance, which also argued for the application to be dismissed, said the appeal will have no practical effect because the Constitutional Court will still have the final say.

Judgment has been reserved.