Presidency defends Ramaphosa's tenure following criticism from Mbeki, Zuma

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday responded to recent criticism directed at Ramaphosa by former presidents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has asked critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa to judge him based on facts and not rumours.

The Presidency has come out in defence of Ramaphosa, following criticism of his tenure by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa inherited an administration that was hamstrung by corruption and slow economic growth.

Despite overseeing a global pandemic, Magwenya said the current administration’s policies like introducing a national minimum wage and the youth employment service have improved the country’s standard of living.

“The criticism must be informed by facts, it must be specific to the areas in question, and it mustn’t be just generic,” he said.

Magwenya added that former presidents have a direct line to Ramaphosa should they wish to engage him privately.