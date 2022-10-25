Pongola deadly crash: Case against truck driver postponed to Dec

Sibusiso Siyaya has appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

DURBAN - The matter involving the truck driver whose truck collided with a scholar transport vehicle killing 20 people has been postponed to December.

Sibusiso Siyaya appeared before the Pongola Magistrates Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

However, proceedings were postponed for further investigations into the deadly truck crash.

National Prosecuting Authority's KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “The matter appeared on today (Tuesday) in the Pongola Magistrates Court. It was adjourned to 1 December 2022 for further investigations. The accused remains in custody as he has abandoned his application for bail.”