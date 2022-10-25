NW ANC hits back at Zuma, Mbeki & Motlanthe's criticism of Ramaphosa

The ANC in the North West said that it considered the unprecedented events of the past weekend where three of its former leaders openly shared their thoughts on the state of the country, the party and the leader steering the ship as a new low in the ANC’s history.

JOHANNESBURG - More African National Congress (ANC) provinces are weighing in on its former leaders openly criticising current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The North West is accusing them of behaving like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema.

In a statement, the North West said that it was mortified by attacks on Ramaphosa.

The comments come hot off the heels of KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo decrying the behaviour of former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe.

While Motlanthe warned about the direction the country was headed, Mbeki flagged the importance of South Africa being ready to deal with Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga.

Zuma outright accused his successor of treason and being corrupt.

KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has called on the former leader to raise issues internally.

The ANC in the North West said that it considered the unprecedented events of the past weekend where three of its former leaders openly shared their thoughts on the state of the country, the party and the leader steering the ship as a new low in the ANC’s history.

In a short statement, the province said that this could not be allowed to continue.

Without naming once-celebrated ANC Youth League leader Malema, it warned the trio against behaving in a manner ordinarily relegated to what it describes as imbecile utterances of an opposition leader from Limpopo.

It also stated that the ANC was at a critical point of its existence and could not afford its own leaders contributing to its further weakening.

Two of the three, Mbeki and Motlanthe, only became more openly involved in the party’s structures after Zuma was removed from power in 2018.