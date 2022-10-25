NPA, Hawks moving with 'great effort' to prosecute ex-Steinhoff CEO Jooste

The NPA said it’s still collecting evidence, but prosecutors are putting in “great effort” in getting ready for criminal prosecution.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said its investigation into former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was progressing adding that no stone would be left unturned.

The NPA said it’s still collecting evidence, but prosecutors are putting in “great effort” to get ready for criminal prosecution.

The NPA leadership fielded questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday after presenting its annual report.

The NPA has come under pressure to act on Jooste after the South African Reserve Bank attached his assets valued at over R1.2 billion.

ALSO READ:

MPs are more interested in the criminal prosecution of Jooste who has not been charged yet.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock reassured MPs that the matter was getting all the necessary attention.

“The NPA and the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation or Hawks] have put in some great effort into trying to get this matter to the state of readiness required for the purposes of a criminal prosecution. Our organisation has left no stone unturned in addressing this.”

He said prosecutors were still collecting evidence and getting key statements from witnesses.

“A number of outstanding witness statements have been dealt with. We are assisting the investigators to compile further evidence in this regard.”

He said as of Tuesday, 329 statements have been collected including affidavits from Steinhoff investors.