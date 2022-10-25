Mystery surrounds death of Stellenbosch duo found in dam

Western Cape police's Joseph Swartbooi says officers were deployed to the scene after a community member alerted them to something floating in the dam.

CAPE TOWN - Details surrounding the death of a young Stellenbosch couple remain sketchy at this stage.

Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland were last seen by their families on Friday.

Their bodies were then discovered inside a car in a dam along Paul Kruger Street on Monday.

"A community member spotted an object in the dam at the city centre and alerted the authorities. The local police members responded and secured the scene when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle, which was basically the only visible part of the vehicle. SAPS provincial diving unit retrieved the bodies of the two victims."