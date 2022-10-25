Mapisa-Nqakula: Godongwana has shown commitment to help Parly following blaze

Godongwana will table his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday and MPs will be watching closely to see whether any funds will be allocated for the restoration.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe-Mapisa on Tuesday said Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has shown "commitment" to help the legislature, which was gutted by a fire in January.

The damaged areas include the National Assembly chamber that's been cordoned off since January with proper repairs yet to start.

There have been calls for Godongwana to hand Parliament a special allocation to help cover its restoration - which may cost up to R2.2 billion.

Mapisa-Nqakula told a joint financial management of Parliament meeting on Friday that a decision had not yet been taken by Godongwana but he has shown a commitment.

“I think the most important issue which came out of the meeting with [Godongwana] was a commitment shown by the minister of finance to assist Parliament. He was particularly very sympathetic and aligned to the fact that over the years there’s been an erosion of the baseline in our budget.”

Parliament has also decided against a “modular structure” on the precinct while restoration takes place saying this will cost just as much.

The power now lies with Godongwana on how quickly Parliament can get the funds to finally start the restoration process.