Joburg man arrested after bodies of 6 women found in workshop identified

He is currently facing only one charge of murder but investigations are ongoing.

JOHANNESBURG - Sifiso Mkhwanazi.

That’s the name of the man arrested earlier this month after the grisly discovery of the bodies of six women, believed to be sex workers, in a panel beating workshop in the Joburg city centre.

The business owner’s 22-year-old son was subsequently arrested.

He made his third appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court had previously ordered the media not to name him pending an ID parade.

On Tuesday, though, the court heard that the ID parade had now been concluded.

The State has told the court that the ID parade has now been concluded and was “successful”.

As a result, the bar on naming the accused has now been lifted.

The court also heard that Sifiso Mkhwanazi’s father recently visited him in jail and pleaded with him to confess.

Mkhwanazi wasn’t happy about the visit, though, and through his legal team, asked for the court to ban his father from coming to see him again.

The court did not oblige, though, saying if he didn’t want to meet with anyone, then he could decline to do so but pleading with the State not to coerce him into confessing unless it was of his own volition.

Mkhwanazi has now indicated he wants to apply for bail.

This is expected to take place at his next scheduled appearance next Monday, 31 October.