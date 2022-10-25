If killer targeting JHB sex workers, there may be more victims - psychologist

For months, sex workers have been going missing from the Joburg city centre. And the discovery of six bodies at a downtown panel beating workshop earlier this month, has further fuelled rumours that these women may have fallen victim to a serial killer.

JOHANNESBURG - While there are many well-known cases of serial killers targeting sex workers overseas, renowned forensic psychologist and the former head of the SAPS specialist Investigative Psychology Section, Gerard Labuschagne, says in South Africa this is more uncommon.

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested.

He is currently facing only one charge of murder, although the investigation is ongoing.

“They’ll be victims of other things like abuse by the police and their clients. But in terms of serials, we actually don’t find a lot of South Africans targeting sex workers,” Labuschagne told Eyewitness News.

When it came to the reasons why sex workers may be targeted, though, Labuschagne said serial killers chose victims that matched their personal motives.

“So you might find some animosity towards sex workers, that’s one possibility,” he said.

He said, though, there was a chance these individuals were simply convenient victims but that even then, the person responsible would still have to have some sort of animosity towards women.

It’s not uncommon for serial killers to confess under the right circumstances and these confessions often provide some insight into a triggering incident.

But, as Labuschagne explained, someone else could experience the same incident and not become a serial killer, so this doesn’t provide all the answers.

“That would just be his explanation. We don't know why somebody becomes a serial,” he said.

Labuschagne says if a serial killer was responsible, then chances were there were many more cases the authorities might not even know about yet.

In 2017, then-Police Minister Fikile Mbalula approved the Policy on Investigation and Management of Serial Rape and Serial Murder which provides detailed guidelines for handling these kinds of cases.

And Labuschagne said that key to the success of this investigation would be adherence to that policy and, in particular, setting up a dedicated task team inclusive of specialists from the Investigative Psychology Section, which he used to head, and identifying all the different cases that could form part of the series.

“It’s not about the cases you have in front of you. Serials are 50% about the cases you haven’t found out yet,” he said.

This process involved scanning through what could be hundreds of missing persons reports as well as rape, assault and murder cases from all the police stations in the area.

Crucial, too, would be the interviewing of suspects, Labuschagne said, explaining that in the hands of a trained investigator, confessions weren’t uncommon.

Labuschagne said very often, serial killers didn't themselves understand why they did it.

“So if you have a detective who understands these kinds of offences, how to approach [a suspect], and shows insight and empathy - without condoning it - it’s the first time they can speak to anybody and get answers for themselves,” he added.

In the meantime, lobbyists for sex workers’ rights are again calling for decriminalisation.

The case shines a spotlight on the dangers this oft-forgotten community face on a daily basis.

Sisonke spokesperson, Katlego Rasebitse, explained how the current status quo only made sex workers more vulnerable to abuse in all its forms.

Rasebitse said the current criminal status of sex work had wide-reaching impacts on sex workers’ ability to access to healthcare and created an environment where sex workers are more vulnerable to abuse at the hands of corrupt police and struggled to report crimes they fall victim to.

Decriminalisation would address these issues.

“So it's easy for a sex worker to say: 'Yes nurse, I am a sex worker. I can't bring my partner because I have multiple partners... Yes nurse, I need 200 condoms,'” Rasebitse said.

It would also pave the way for sex workers to enjoy the same rights and responsibilities as all other workers in the country.

"Sex workers need also to pay tax, there’s going to be a union place whereby if brothel owners' house rules are too strict, then the union needs to intervene."

The issue has been the subject of ongoing government debate for years and public consultations are currently underway, with government previously having indicated the plan was to decriminalise sex work by 2024.

Whether that goal is still within grasp, though, remains to be seen.