Home Affairs Dept sets up mobile offices to enhance access to services

Units were set up this week to process ID applications for pupils at a special needs school in Bellville.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter
25 October 2022 15:20

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs on Tuesday announced that it was making services more accessible through mobile offices.

Units were set up this week to process identity document (ID) applications for pupils at a special needs school in Bellville.

The school had apparently approached the Western Cape Legislature for help after a number of pupils struggled to apply for IDs.

Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said: “This is the beginning of a journey towards a fair, just and inclusive society and that is something we must embrace and do much more to assist more communities.”

