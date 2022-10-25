Gauteng govt launches 24-hour anti-substance abuse helpline

The call centre is expected to address the rising intake of drugs in communities around the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government on Tuesday launched a 24-hour anti-substance abuse call centre service to help those in need of counselling.

The Department of Social Development has also deployed trained social workers to manage the admission of addicts into rehabilitation centres.

Intensifying the battle against drug and substance abuse seems to be foremost for Gauteng’s new premier, Panyaza Lesufi.



Lesufi and his provincial cabinet said the helpline will be led by call centre agents who will refer clients to social workers for professional intervention.

This comes as the premier said he would open a state facility for drug rehabilitation, which will treat young people who are addicted to substances.

To access help, those in need can communicate in one of the following ways:

Call: 0800 2288 27 134 474727 # and follow the prompts



Email: GPAntiSubstanceAbuse@Gauteng.gov.zaUSSD

