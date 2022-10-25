Gauteng Education MEC urges Eskom to minimise power cuts during matric exams

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that power cuts remained a possible hindrance to this year’s national senior certificate examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has urged utilities Eskom and Joburg City Power to minimise electricity outages during the period of the matric final year exams.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of grade 12 pupils will start their matric exams with the Computer Applications Technology practical.

With the country currently alternating between stage 3 and 4 rolling power cuts, Chiloane said that power cuts remained a possible hindrance to this year’s national senior certificate examinations.

Chiloane said that audits of computer laboratories had been conducted, with a focus on establishing whether the schools had a backup source of power during planned outages.

"If we see that there are high schools that will be affected by load shedding during the period where they are writing exams, we have already set up a process where we will move those learners to centers where they will be able to write their exam."

Meanwhile, one 17-year-old matric pupil from BB Myataza Secondary School in Benoni said learners were pushing ahead despite the power outages.

"I am anxious, but I think I can make it through. Load shedding isn't on my mind, I don't even think about that."