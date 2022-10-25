Gauteng DA in talks with parties for new JHB coalition govt

The list includes those who sided with the African National Congress during the illegal ousting of Mayor Mpho Phalatse last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said on Tuesday it was negotiating a governance agreement for the City of Joburg with several coalition partners.

The list includes those who sided with the African National Congress (ANC) during the illegal ousting of Mayor Mpho Phalatse last month.

The party said it wants to ensure that Phalatse's reintegration into the mayoral office was seamless after the Johannesburg High Court found that an extraordinary council meeting that removed her late last month was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

In an interview, the DA’s Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga told Eyewitness News that they viewed Tuesday’s ruling by the Johannesburg High Court as a victory for democracy and demonstrated that the justice system still worked.

ALSO READ:

He said negotiations with new and old coalition partners on governance in the city were taking place.

“What is encouraging for us is that some of those we have been engaging with are in the coalition and have said what they were told would happen when they come into office is not what they are currently experiencing.”

Msimanga said he planned to meet with the ANC’s Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi soon in a bid to ensure that service delivery is not negatively impacted amid political jostling over power.

Meanwhile, ActionSA said it was ready to start talks with the DA to configure a multi-party coalition.

The party's Michael Beaumont said the removal of the mayor was nothing but a coup, as the process followed was improper.

Beaumont said the decision to re-engage former coalition partners to secure support lied with the DA.

“I think the real questions residents of Joburg, and particularly, these political parties need to wrestle with is that the reinstatement of this party coalition is an anomaly that is going to last a couple of days or whether there is going to be deliberate steps taken to see it last for the remaining four years,” he said.

JOBURG ANC ‘UNFAZED’ BY RULING

The ANC in Joburg said it was not fazed by the Johannesburg High Court ruling.

The ANC in Gauteng told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that it had enough numbers in the council to ensure Dada Morero’s legal election into the mayoral office in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Phalatse appears to have hit the ground running having already organised a mayoral committee meeting for Wednesday.

In addition, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg said it will work with the DA as long as service delivery in the city is not negatively affected.

The EFF in the country's economic hub has not been on good terms with the DA, but the party said it welcomes the judgment passed by the court.

The caucus chairperson, Sepetle Raseruthe, told Eyewitness News that Phalatse needed to be more serious in ensuring that they deliver services or else she could once again be booted out of office.

He said he doubts that the reinstated DA-ed coalition will change its ways as it was accused of disregarding coalition partners.

But the party said the rule of law has spoken and will therefore have to respect the reinstated executive.