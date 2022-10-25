For the first time in 88 years, SAA now has an African woman pilot captain

Captain Annabel Vundla (42) and first officer Refilwe Moreetsi (35) were announced in Cape Town as the first African captain and first officer.

Annabel Vundla (42) and first officer Refilwe Moreetsi (35) were announced during a press briefing held at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday.

Vundla, who is also managing fatigue risk at the airline, said it hasn't been easy but it's worth all the hard work.

Meanwhile, Moreetsi encouraged young girls to continue persevering: “My message to young girls is that your dreams are valid. If this is a career you would like to follow, it is possible. Your gender and your race are not a barrier.”