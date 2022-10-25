Cosatu unions plan to report govt to ILO for undermining collective bargaining

The unions accuse the government of negotiating in bad faith after wage talks collapsed yet again.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions affiliated with Cosatu say they plan to report government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for failing to respect collective bargaining.

The relationship between government and unions soured after government backtracked on its 2018 three-year wage deal.

Government honoured two years of the deal but announced plans to freeze public sector wages, citing financial constraints.

Unions now want a 10% wage increase, a far cry from government's offer of 3%.

Speaking on behalf of Cosatu's joint mandating committee, which represents the public sector, Simon Hlungwani, said that unions want to hold government accountable for undermining collective bargaining.

"This round of negotiations is muddied by persistent intention of the employer to uphold the austerity even at the detriment of labour peace. Workers cannot tolerate any longer this unbecoming behaviour of the employer undermining social dialogue and wanting to bulldoze their way."