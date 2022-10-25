Batohi: NPA's rebuilding efforts yielding great results

The NPA says it’s seeing an increase in prosecutions and convictions across the board, from femicide to organised crime and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, says that their rebuilding efforts are yielding great results as the number of convictions for serious crimes increases.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head also says there was a lack of “political will” to deal with state capture-related corruption, but says the tide is now turning.

Batohi was briefing Parliament’s justice portfolio committee on the NPA’s annual report.

Batohi told MPs that the tide was turning against the corrupt-based who had resorted to attacking the institution.

"Our rebuilding efforts are beginning to yield results. As I say on the cover of our annual report we are finally reaching solid ground. I think one of the indications that the wheels of justice are turning is the increase in attacks that the NPA is facing."

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecution Rodney de Kock has told MPs of the increase in conviction rates.

"Despite a decrease in new cases from 394 to 381, the number of convictions increased in corruption from 233 to 339 convictions."

Batohi has also touched on being grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force, saying this would be counterproductive.