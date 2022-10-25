ANC’s Dada Morero: I accept court judgment reinstating Phalatse as JHB mayor
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) leader in Johannesburg Dada Morero, who lost his mayoral position on Tuesday, said he accepts the judgment by the Johannesburg High Court to reinstate Mpho Phalatse as mayor.
Morero was elected as mayor last month during a council meeting which the court ruled as unlawful.
This also means that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is the executive party in the coalition government of the city.
Morero, now the city of gold's former mayor, said he respects the judgment made by the court: “We have accepted the court judgment and we will have our meeting today to decide on the course of action.”
He said at the next council meeting, expected to be convened on Thursday, the ANC will be seated in the opposition benches.
Meanwhile, DA federal leader John Steenhuisen said Phalatse's reinstatement was a victory for democracy and the rule of law.
Meanwhile, reinstated mayor Phalatse said those occupying her office illegally must vacate.
She urged minority parties to respect the ruling handed down by the Johannesburg High Court in the interest of the city’s residents.
“After the illegal ousting and illegal election of the mayor, I didn’t wait for anyone to tell me to leave. I just left and I’d like to think that sanity will prevail here as well. The judge has ruled that I am the executive mayor and the people who are there unlawfully must just leave,” Phalatse said.
Phalatse said she would be meeting with members of her mayoral committee on a way forward.
“I will be reaffirming the MMCs who will be returning with me and will be having an engagement at a coalition level on what the executive looks like and we will be holding a mayoral committee to ensure that we get the city back," she added.