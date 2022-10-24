Go

Upington's Dawid Kruiper Municipality denies water unsafe to drink

Lobby group AfriForum claims that an independent test found bacteria in the town's water.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
24 October 2022 07:47

CAPE TOWN - Upington's Dawid Kruiper Municipality has denied claims that its water is not safe to drink.

Lobby group AfriForum claims that an independent test found bacteria in the town's water.

The group's Werner Strauss said that three water tests showed negative results for the month of September.

"We did test the water in two different places and we did via accredited Pathcare and they tested the water and the water was dirty - it had E. coli in it."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA