UPDATE: Bodies of two missing Stellenbosch teenagers found

The bodies of eighteen-year-old Leila Lees and 19-year-old Ethan Kirkland were discovered earlier on Monday.

18-year-old Leila Lees and her boyfriend Ethan Kirkland, 22, have been missing since Friday evening, 21 October. Picture: SAPS
24 October 2022 15:08

CAPE TOWN - Two teenagers who were reported missing in Stellenbosch over the weekend have been found dead.

The bodies of eighteen-year-old Leila Lees and 19-year-old Ethan Kirkland were discovered earlier on Monday.

The young couple was last seen by their families on Friday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “The bodies of a male and female have been recovered from a motor vehicle today (Monday), which landed in a dam on Kruger Street in Stellenbosch.”

Timeline

