UPDATE: Bodies of two missing Stellenbosch teenagers found

CAPE TOWN - Two teenagers who were reported missing in Stellenbosch over the weekend have been found dead.

The bodies of eighteen-year-old Leila Lees and 19-year-old Ethan Kirkland were discovered earlier on Monday.

The young couple was last seen by their families on Friday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “The bodies of a male and female have been recovered from a motor vehicle today (Monday), which landed in a dam on Kruger Street in Stellenbosch.”