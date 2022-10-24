Go

Unions affiliated with Cosatu declare dispute after wage talks collapse again

The government's latest offer fell away after majority unions failed to sign within three weeks of circulation.

Members of Cosatu during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.
24 October 2022 14:15

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) declared a dispute following another collapse in wage negotiations on Monday.

Talks between the government and the unions have since deadlocked.

The public service unions are back to their demand of a 10% wage increase across the board.

Unions said the double-digit demand must match the socioeconomic pressures facing workers, including high food, electricity and public transport costs.

They believe the rising inflation has left public service workers on their knees.

Unions, which include the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, accused the government of negotiating in bad faith.

Speaking at Cosatu House on Monday afternoon, Denosa’s Simon Hlungwani said there were wage freezes while high-earning politicians and parliamentarians lived large.

“Workers cannot tolerate any longer, this unbecoming behaviour of the employer undermining social dialogue and wanting to bulldoze their way.”

The matter will head back to the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council at the start of next week.

