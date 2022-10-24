Union urges teachers to give matrics as much support as possible ahead of exams

CAPE TOWN - The Professional Educators' Union has urged teachers to take full advantage of the little time left in the classroom as matric finals fast approach.

It's raised concerns about the challenges this year's grade 12's have faced, including rotational learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, power cuts and water restrictions.

The union's Ben Machipi said that this year's matric pupils needed as much support as possible.

"We are worried because this is a cohort of learners that clearly had pressure to make sure that they will close the academic gap that they lost because COVID-19. We are appealing to our educators, in general, to make sure that they teach them until the last day."

Machipi said that fatigue was a very real threat as at some schools lessons were held over weekends and in the evenings to make up for lost time.

"Really a human mind can take a certain extent. We are encouraging one step at a time, we are encouraging them to know themselves to take a break. We are encouraging teachers to not pressurise the learners."

Matriculants will sit down to write English Paper 1 next Monday.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Ministry says it's put systems in place to ensure there are no interruptions and officials have met with Eskom management, as well.