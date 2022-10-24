UDM’s Holomisa: Ramaphosa won’t be able to clean up ANC corruption alone

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Monday added its voice to growing criticism about President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to implement the state capture recommendations.

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa detailed the government's response to the rampant rot at state institutions.

This included plans to double down on prosecutions and pump more resources into corruption-busting entities, such as the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate.

While the president vowed to see through the implementation of the recommendations, he came under fire from some opposition parties.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he doesn't trust the African National Congress (ANC)-led government will be able to self-correct.

“We must stop fooling ourselves that Cyril Ramaphosa alone will clean up the ANC mess.”

The president's plan didn't address concerns about cadre deployment, nor did he detail steps to deal with members of the executive implicated in corruption.

Holomisa said Ramaphosa had no leg to stand on: “If one tries to discipline another one then they will say 'you are the last one to say so'. Cyril Ramaphosa is also a recipient of the Bosasa legacy.”

