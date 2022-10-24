Suspect involved in Dutywa post office hostage incident due in court

Officers on patrol in the area foiled a robbery at the post office last Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect involved in the Dutywa post office hostage drama will appear in the local magistrates court on Monday.

Police said that two suspects escaped and one armed suspect, who was trapped inside, allegedly held nine employees at gunpoint.

A police negotiator successfully intervened, which led to the workers being set free.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said that the search for the other suspects was continuing.

"A suspect eventually surrendered and was detained on charges of business robbery, kidnapping, with an additional charge of unlicenced firearm. A seized firearm is to be sent for ballistic investigation. The suspect is due to appear in the Dutywa Magistrates Court."