Students divided on latest Stellenbosch University urinating incident

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University students have varying views on the latest urinating incident reported on campus.

An Eendrag residence student relieved himself inside the room of two fellow students this weekend.

The implicated student has been suspended from the residence, while an investigation is being handled by the university’s office of student discipline.

Stellenbosch University said that campus management were informed of the urinating act “involving a severely intoxicated student” during the early hours of Saturday morning.

This is the third incident of this nature reported at the campus in the space of six months.

Some students, walking along Victoria Road, shared their views on the matter.

"It's insane that all of it is coming to light. I was speaking to a friend earlier and I don't believe that this is all happening this year. For some reason, I feel that students feel comfortable enough to speak out now. It's disappointing, but it's also the norm, I guess, because this is Stellenbosch," one student said.

"Why is this still happening? It seems like we haven't learned from our past mistakes?" another student said.

Others feel these acts are being blown out of proportion.

"The media tends to blow it out of proportion, that's definitely a thing," a third student said.

The university said that it would provide an update on the investigation in due course.